Little boy kisses baby deer and it’s just too adorable to watch

Videos of toddlers growing up are always wholesome to watch. Kids are so gentle with animals and treat them with a lot of love and tenderness. In one such video posted on Instagram, a little boy is seen kissing a baby deer and it’s just adorable to see. The bond between the toddler and the deer will melt your heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account jesseramirez89. “The kid is living the dream,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a toddler who lives on a farm. The little boy wearing a blue cap and a black Nirvana t-shirt is seen with a fawn. The boy gently kisses the baby deer who also looks to be fond of him. The video has been posted with the hashtags #deer #farmlife #countrykid #toddlerlife #farmlife #babyfarmer #summertime. Since being posted on June 1, the clip has accumulated more than 32,000 views.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has also received more than 3,600 likes and several comments. Netizens praised the sweet bond between the boy and the deer and one commented that this is how life should be.

“Amazing and beautiful! What a wonderful boy!” commented an Instagram user. “Life as it should be,” wrote another. “Crocks, ball cap, deer to pet, smell of cut grass. Perfection,” posted a third. “This is such a tender gesture, the deer is inlove withthis little one,” reads another comment.