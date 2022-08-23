Little boy loses dad in crowd, people chant father's name to help them reunite

A little boy lost his father in the crowd in Argentina and was perplexed about his next move. Soon, the people who were total strangers to him joined in and helped him reunite with his father. The heartwarming gesture shown by the people present there was recorded and posted online. It has left netizens emotional and may also tug at your heartstrings.

Good News Movement shared the video on Instagram. "HUMANITY: These kindhearted Argentines come together to chant the father's name Eduardo to help the boy find his dad who he lost in the crowd," read the caption accompanying the heartwarming video.

A text inserted on the video reads, "This man lifts boy up to help him find his father - crowd, musicians join in, chanting dad's name. Humanity. " The video shows a tall man carrying the boy on his shoulders while others chant his father's name, Eduardo, to help them reunite. The musicians also joined in and created a song with his father's name with catchy music. Towards the end of the video, the duo were reunited. The sweet reunion video will paste a wide smile on your face.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 2.6 million views. It has also received 2.3 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

An Instagram user wrote, "I'm so glad they showed the reunion! I needed that!!" "Welcome back Eduardo, you were surely missed," posted another. A third expressed, "Angels walk among us, bless your hearts."

"How confused that man must have been when he heard the band singing for him," commented an individual. "I'm so glad that there were good people there to help him. It could have turned out in a bad way. Thank God he found his dad," another shared.