Little boy's jaw-dropping bowling skill in viral video impresses netizens. Watch

Published on Aug 21, 2022 06:30 PM IST

The viral video captures the bowling skill of a little boy. It was shared on Twitter.

The video shows a little boy throwing a cricket ball at a statue. (Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy)
If you are a cricket enthusiast or someone who has grown up playing gully cricket, then here's a video that you will surely relate to. The video posted online captures the bowling skills of a little boyand is too good to miss out on. There are chances that it may make you nostalgic.

The clip was shared by the Twitter handle @TheBarmyArmy, which supports England Cricket and has over 3 lakh followers on the micro-blogging platform. "No footwork...," read the caption posted alongside the video shared on Twitter with a laughing emoticon.

The video opens to show a little boy throwing a cricket ball at a statue of a man that looks like it is batting. As the video progresses, the ball touches the statue's bat and bounces. Towards the end, another person, who is standing close to the statue, catches the ball.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on August 20, the video has raked up 15,800 likes and more than 940 retweets. Many also praised the boy's bowling skills in the comments section.

A Twitter user commented, "Looks like Joe Root. " "Well bowled young'n," wrote another. "Well bowled but very predictable stroke by the batter," expressed a third.

