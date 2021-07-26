Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Wholesome clip may make you smile

“And that’s how you teach a child how to be confident in them selves successfully. So cute,” commented a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:54 PM IST
The image shows the dad dancing with his son to a Frozen song.(Reddit)

Now and then several videos showcase moms and dads going that extra mile to boost up their kid’s confidence and share some moments of pure happiness with them. This Reddit video is the perfect example of that genre. The clip shows a dad joining his son to dance to a song from the movie Frozen. The video may fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The recording shows the dad wearing an Elsa costume and dancing with his son who can be seen wearing a similar blue gown. "When his son wanted to dance to frozen songs, this dad put on an Elsa costume and danced with him," reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some 12 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 20,000 upvotes and several reactions. People loved the wholesome dance featuring the boy and his dad. Many pointed out how perfectly the dad nailed the steps of the dance. Some couldn’t stop gushing at the supportive attitude of the father and wished the duo to be this much goofy and fun loving at all times.

“Talk about successful parenting. I just wonder how long he’s been sitting on that adult male Elsa costume while he waited for the perfect moment to break it out. 10/10,” wrote a Reddit user. “And that’s how you teach a child how to be confident in them selves successfully. So cute,” commented another. “Great dadwork,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

