Little boy writes special message on food boxes mom prepares for Covid patients

In tough times, even seemingly the smallest gesture makes a big difference. That’s probably why so many people are resonating and appreciating this sweet gesture by a little boy.

A picture circulating on social media shows a little boy writing a special message on food parcels. According to the caption shared along with the photo, the food packets were prepared by his mother for Covid patients. The message reads, “khush rahiye” in Hindi which means ‘be happy’, followed by a smiley.

“Via FB - this warmed by heart… service comes in all sizes and every contribution matters. This little boy writes ‘be happy’ on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients,” wrote author and screenwriter Advaita Kala on Twitter while sharing the picture.

Posted on May 17, the tweet has collected over 2,600 likes and several comments from tweeple.

“This child is doctor for distress, may he keep spreading his love forever,” wrote a Twitter user. “Seeing kids like these gives hope that tomorrow's future is gonna be in good hands. God bless,” added another.

What do you think about this share?