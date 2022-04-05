Little girl and street drummer perform Camila Cabello's Havana in London. Watch

Are you on the lookout for a feel-good video that will almost immediately paste a smile on your face? Well, if you are then look no further because we have just the right video for you. This video that has been shared by Good News Correspondent on Instagram shows one of the cutest interactions that you might have seen recently.

This video involves a little girl and a street drummer and is most likely to make you go ‘aww’ and that too, repeatedly. It opens to show how a little girl and her parent spotted a drummer at Portobello Road. it is a street in the Notting Hill district of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in west London. And of course, the little girl was extremely excited to meet the drummer who was all smiles to see her as well.

The little girl let the drummer know that her favourite song is Havana by Camila Cabello. Unfortunately, the drummer did not know this song but he played along and learned the tune quickly as the girl kept singing. The sweet little girl can also be seen dancing and thoroughly enjoying herself throughout this video.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 19 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting the beautiful moment that was shared between the girl and this street drummer. It has also received more than 21,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Awww, innocence is beautiful. Such a free spirited little girl, she loves dancing and singing!” “The innocence of children is wonderful,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Those initial steps in though.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to join the little girl?