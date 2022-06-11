Little girl can’t contain her happiness after seeing brother for the first time

It is heart-warming to see videos of kids meeting their newborn siblings for the first time. The way the toddlers react to meeting their siblings is heart-melting to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl meeting her newborn baby brother for the first time and her reaction is just too adorable. The video may make you go aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent one day ago. It has received more than 34 thousand views so far. The video begins with a baby seen lying on the bed while his sister comes into the room. “Hi baby, what’s that,” says the mother to the girl. After seeing her baby brother, the little girl looks really surprised. She puts her hands on her mouth and says “aww so sweet”.

“Surprising sister with her brand new brother who spent 10 days in the nicu,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received over 2,000 likes and also prompted several comments.

“What a reaction,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emoticons. “Welcome to your new job as best big sister ever, it has its perks,” posted another. “Omg her reaction is priceless. God bless her so adorable,” said a third. “This is my reaction when I see anything cute,” expressed another.

What do you think about this adorable video?