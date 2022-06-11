Home / Trending / Little girl can’t contain her happiness after seeing brother for the first time
trending

Little girl can’t contain her happiness after seeing brother for the first time

This girl’s reaction to seeing her baby brother for the first time is heart-melting. 
The screengrab is taken from the video posted on Instagram.&nbsp;(Instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent)
The screengrab is taken from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

It is heart-warming to see videos of kids meeting their newborn siblings for the first time. The way the toddlers react to meeting their siblings is heart-melting to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl meeting her newborn baby brother for the first time and her reaction is just too adorable. The video may make you go aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent one day ago. It has received more than 34 thousand views so far. The video begins with a baby seen lying on the bed while his sister comes into the room. “Hi baby, what’s that,” says the mother to the girl. After seeing her baby brother, the little girl looks really surprised. She puts her hands on her mouth and says “aww so sweet”.

“Surprising sister with her brand new brother who spent 10 days in the nicu,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received over 2,000 likes and also prompted several comments.

“What a reaction,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emoticons. “Welcome to your new job as best big sister ever, it has its perks,” posted another. “Omg her reaction is priceless. God bless her so adorable,” said a third. “This is my reaction when I see anything cute,” expressed another.

What do you think about this adorable video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out