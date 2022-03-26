Little girl claims her dad’s birthday as her own. Watch adorable video

Little kids are pure and innocent souls who get really excited for things like birthdays. Videos of kids being their most innocent self are really adorable to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl claiming her dad’s birthday as her own. She even blows the candles on the cake. The video will definitely melt your heart as the kid’s reaction is so cute.

The video was posted by the Instagram account of the little girl which is managed by her mom. She is named Ellabella. She has over 2.70 lakh followers on Instagram. The video was posted on March 7 and it has got 2.45 lakh views so far.

In the video, a voice is heard asking the little girl, “Is it daddy’s birthday?” She replies “it’s my happy birthday” and starts giggling.

“It’s daddy’s birthday but Ella wants it to be hers,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Her little voice saying na na na boo boo tho!” commented an Instagram user. “Omg her voice melts my heart,” said another. A third said, “I mean I’d always assume people are celebrating me if I was so perfect.” “Aww so cute! She’s forever claiming all birthdays isn’t she,” posted another.

In another video, she is seen with a really big smile on her face as she sings happy birthday and even blows out the candles on the cake.

It’s daddy’s birthday but she thinks it’s hers. Look at her face,” says the text on the video.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this adorable girl who loves celebrating birthdays?