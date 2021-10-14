Little girl draws on her eyebrows, reacts hilariously upon seeing them

The Internet is flooded with cute and funny videos of children trying new things. Their antics and experiments never fail to evoke laughter. Also, such videos make for interesting memories for families to laugh about years down the lane. Recently, a video surfaced on Instagram where a little girl tried to do her eyebrows. The highlight of the video is the sweet, innocent and funny expressions of the girl. There’s a chance you will be prompted to play the clip more than once, and share it with others.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page 'camifrobabe'. The page is run by a mother, who often shares interesting moments of her daughter.

The video opens to show the mom asking the girl what she had done to her eyebrows. The girl coyly walks towards the mother and tells her that she did it by herself. Then the girl blurts out ‘I’m sorry’ even when she was not being reprimanded. On being asked if she liked her eyebrows, she walks over to the mirror to see how they actually look. The moment she sees herself in the mirror, she says (in a high-pitched, squeaky voice) “What did I did? IMPOSSIBLE”. Towards the end of the clip, she calls her mama “A naughty bird.”

Take a look at this funny video which might leave you giggling for long:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated over 11,800 likes. It has also received several comments. “BROWS ON FLEEK,” joked one user. “Good Morning Cami and mom! I'm cracking up,” posted another. “Omggg,” commented a third.

What do you think of this video? Did it make you laugh out loud too?

