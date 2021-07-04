Little girl falls down during roller-skating race, what she does next is winning hearts. Watch

Keeping a ‘never give up’ attitude in life is not easy. And, nothing shows that better than this video of four-year-old Meiah who participated in a roller-skating race for children up to eight years, fell down midway, but eventually resumed the race to finally win it. The video showing the fierce little one was originally shared in 2020, it has captured people’s attention again after being re-shared on Instagram by her father Dugas.

The clip starts with Meiah starting the race and then stumbling down after losing balance. But, she refuses to give up and picks herself up to rejoin the race and power through. The four-year-old finally wins the race that she almost fell out from.

“For those who remember this, Meiah was only 4 years old. It was a race for kids up to 8 years old. This video has been seen more than 500 MILLION times since it was released in 2020. It’s now going viral again and I want the world to see how much of a fighter she is,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 30, the video has garnered over 5,500 likes and tons of reactions.

“I will forever love this video. A true testament to when you fall down, get right back up and push forward,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is one fierce little girl,” commented another. “Her determination and your support!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

