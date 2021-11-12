Little girl is very happy to get glasses, sees world clearly for the first time

There are very few things that can match up to seeing the glow of pure innocence and joy in a toddler’s eyes.

Here is a video that will make you go “aww” at the happiness of this two-year-old girl who who finally gets to see the world clearly through her newly-received pair of glasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this video shared on Twitter by Good News Movement, we can see that a little girl's happiness knows no bounds when she receives her first prescription eyeglasses.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

With over five lakh views and more than 14,000 likes since it was shared on November 11, this delightful video of the baby girl has won hearts all over the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not being able to control how happy they were to see this, many people flocked to the comments section of the tweet to let their thoughts be known.

Observing this child and her behaviour carefully, one Twitter user wrote, “Love how she takes them off and puts them on again with the disbelief and then joy - the smile - priceless”.

Another said, “she was just then on the verge of crying, from happiness”.

While some others could relate due to their personal experiences regarding similar situations.

“I remember my first glasses, how astounded I was that trees had individual leaves rather than the green “puff” crown drawn by children!” said one.

Here’s another such reply:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this innocent and heartwarming video?