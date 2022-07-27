Little girl loses Peppa Pig balloon, strangers gather to help her get it back

A little girl became quite sad at a ferry station in Buenos Aires in Argentina. And the reason for the sadness was the fact that she seemed to have lost her precious little balloon. The balloon had flown upwards and gotten stuck to the roof. It had her favourite cartoon character Peppa the Pig on it. But the sweetest thing happened and many people who were complete strangers to her, gathered together in order to help her retrieve the balloon. This video has been going all kinds of viral and has been shared on Instagram on the page named Good News Movement.

“HUMANITY! It's not about a balloon... It's about the people going out of their way to cheer up a stranger. I love the celebration at the end!” reads the caption accompanying this video. There's a fair probability that this video's excellent capture of the beauty of humankind will just brighten your day. There's also a possibility that you'll watch this video repeatedly and for good reason.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram 18 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 1.29 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "I love seeing this. With all the terrible things going on in the world today it’s so good to see humanity at its best." "The person taking the balloon and those helping him up are so precious," another user adds. A third response reads, "This actually made me smile!"