Little girl makes spectacular entrance as a flower girl. Watch adorable video

If you are someone who is extremely fond of weddings, then this video is definitely for you. Posted on Instagram, the video shows a cute little toddler’s entrance as a flower girl at a wedding. The little girl made her grand entrance as a flower girl sitting inside a remote-controlled car and it’s absolutely adorable to watch. The video may make you go aww and also you may end up watching it on repeat.

The video was posted Instagram by Pasha Belman, a wedding photographer. The clip shows the cute little toddler dressed in a white dress sitting inside a remote-controlled car. There are flowers attached to the back of the car. The wedding guests seemed to be in awe of the little girl’s entrance. “Flower girl entrance with style,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was posted on June 28 and it has received more than 29.6 million views. It has also accumulated over 12 lakh comments and prompted netizens to post various comments.

“Haha! Now that is an entrance!” commented an Instagram user. “This is something I would make our kid do at my wedding,” posted another individual. “How are these people not dyin’ at the cuteness overload here!” said a third. “Best video I’ve seen in a long time. So cute! Great idea,” reads another comment.