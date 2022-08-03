Little girl mimics how her mom deals with her while she works from home. Watch

Working from home with kids who need your attention and time, becomes quite a challenge for parents. And the case is exactly the same for the one little girl in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. She is used to her mom explaining to her that she has one last call to attend to every day before she takes her adorable little daughter out for cycling. The mother-daughter duo have come up with the brilliant idea of making this into a skit and having some fun. Many people on the Internet have found this video absolutely relatable and it is likely that so will you.

“When mom is working and I insist for cycle riding,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that has now gone viral for the sweetest reasons. This video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to the little girl who can be seen in this video. Her name is Ruhani Marwaha and she has over 700 followers on this page where photos and videos of her day-to-day antics are shared. There is a good chance that this video will definitely make you praise her acting talent.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 8, the video has gotten more than 1.42 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person relates, "She is exactly the same as my niece. Her appearance and the way of talking everything. Lots of love, cutie." "This same conversation daily I have with my son," another user adds. A third response echoes, "So cute."