Little girl mistakes mannequins for real people at mall, her touching gesture earns praise: ‘Good parenting’

A child’s character is often shaped by the love, guidance and values nurtured at home. Sometimes, these qualities shine through in the simplest of moments, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who witnesses them. Recently, such a moment captured online has touched thousands, showing how cultural traditions can be instinctively carried forward even by the youngest among us. A little girl’s innocent act at a shopping mall went viral after she bowed to mannequins.(Instagram/divu_and_mom)

Viral moment at the mall

In a video that has now gone viral, a young girl named Divisha was seen at a shopping mall with her parents, Vidhi Saxena and Shanu Safaya. The Instagram account @divu_and_mom, run by her parents, shared the clip. While strolling through the mall, the family came across mannequins dressed in formal suits displayed outside a clothing store. Mistaking them for real people, Divisha immediately bent down to touch their feet, a gesture rooted deeply in Indian tradition as a sign of respect.

Her parents can be heard laughing warmly in the background, surprised yet proud of their daughter’s instinctive act. The video has already crossed more than 250k views on Instagram, drawing admiration from viewers.

Take a look here at the clip:

Reactions from the internet

One person wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have seen today, such pure innocence.” Another user said, “And it's showing that she is being raised right.” A third viewer commented, “This little girl just reminded us of the values we often forget in our busy lives.”

Others shared their delight at the cultural pride evident in the moment. “Only in India would you see a child do something so touching, what a beautiful tradition,” one wrote. Another added, “That’s behaviour can’t be purchased by money.” Someone else remarked, “She may have thought they were real, but the gesture was from the heart.” A comment read, “This brought a smile to my face, it is proof that goodness is still alive.”