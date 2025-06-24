Watch. Little girl's adorable freestyle goes viral on TikTok, netizens call it ‘song of the summer’

In what may be the most heartwarming surprise of the season, a short freestyle by a little girl has taken TikTok by storm. Many are now calling it the unofficial “song of the summer.” According to Mashable, the video, just 43 seconds long, features a young girl singing an original melody over a beat created by TikTok user @day1keenan, who recorded the moment at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Uploaded on June 20, the clip shows Keenan visibly impressed as the child, identified as his niece, begins to sing over his instrumental. Little girl's adorable freestyle goes viral on TikTok(TikTok/ @day1keenan)

She appears unprompted, standing in front of a microphone and confidently freestyling a tune that has since reached millions of viewers across the platform. According to Keenan’s post, the melody was completely spontaneous – a genuine moment captured during a casual home session.

Massive reach in days

Within a short span, the video reportedly racked up over 35.6 million views and more than 6.1 million likes. It also generated hundreds of thousands of shares and stitches.

Users quickly dubbed it “the most wholesome sound on the internet.” The performance was so well-received that several creators across TikTok began remixing, producing, and even choreographing dances to the short tune.

Kids’ melodies continue to strike a chord

This is not the first time a child’s musical moment has touched hearts on social media. Back in 2021, musician Ivanhoe Spalluto posted a video featuring a duet with his son Jasper.

The clip, which resurfaced on Instagram last year, showed the father-son pair singing together inside a car. It became a viral sensation, amassing over 2.2 million likes and thousands of comments.

“My heart just… exploded just now. This is too cute,” one user commented. Others praised the child’s confidence and expressions, including his hand movements and the way he looked at his father while singing.

The common thread in these viral hits is emotion. Whether it’s a short freestyle or a duet in a car, audiences are drawn to the simplicity, authenticity, and joy children bring to music. Read all about it here.

From living rooms to online charts

As more families turn to platforms like TikTok and Instagram to share moments of creativity, the internet continues to elevate these spontaneous performances into global conversations.

The young girl’s tune may be under a minute, but it’s already made a lasting impression – reminding many why they fell in love with music in the first place. And if the reaction to both these clips is any indicator, the internet isn’t done singing along.