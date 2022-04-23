Kid singing with dad is a melodious treat for netizens. Seen viral video yet?

A heartwarming melodious video shared on Instagram has turned into a source of happiness for many. Capturing a duet by a father and his son, the video is absolutely wonderful to watch. It is a possibility that you will also be inclined to say the same after watching the video.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page of musician Ivanhoe Spalluto back in 2021. He shared the video after it went crazy viral on TikTok. The clip is again capturing people’s attention after recently being posted by an Instagram page. “His voice is amazing,” they wrote and shared the clip.

The video opens to show Spalluto sitting inside a car with his son Jasper. The duo is seen singing a song in a wonderful way.

We won’t spoil the musical fun for you, so take a look:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, went viral. In fact, till now, it has gathered more than 2.2 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments appreciating the duo.

“My heart just… exploded just now. This is too cute,” shared an Instagram user. A few others too commented on the adorableness of the video. “Love these,” shared another. “His little hand movements joining in,” posted a third. “The way the kid looks at him,” wrote an individual along with a heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON