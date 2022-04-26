Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Little girl’s bond with a small pony will melt your heart. Watch adorable video

The little girl's bond with her small pony is heartwarming to watch. 
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:22 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Childhood is one of the most memorable and precious times of life. It is the time when children develop lifelong friendships and bonds not only with fellow humans but also animals. However, what makes it sad is the fact that children outgrow things really fast and so that bond can’t stay forever. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl’s bond with her pony. The video will leave you teary-eyed and melt your heart.

The video was posted by the account linelaagasken on April 5 and it has received over 2.5 million views so far. “I’m sorry that I’m small and you can’t ride me forever,” says the text on the video. It then goes on to show the beautiful moments between the little girl and the pony and the time they spent together with each other. As the pony is small in size, the girl will soon outgrow her and it is quite saddening to see.

“You’re enough. We will always be together,” says the caption of the video.

“She eventually outgrow the pony but the love and the bond they have between each other will never outgrow itself,” commented an Instagram user. “Made me cry out of cuteness,” posted another. A third individual said, “That has to be the sweetest pony ever.”

The Instagram account that posted the video has over 61,000 followers. It is about a mother-daughter duo from Norway who love horses.

What are your thoughts about this adorable bond between a girl and her pony?

