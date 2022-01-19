Little girl’s reaction after putting on makeup is hilariously adorable. Watch

The videos that depict adorable moments of connection between parents and their kids are always a delight to watch. In this video posted on Instagram, viewers can see how a little girl gets asked by her mom if she would like to put some makeup on. As soon as she says yes, her mom begins to put on some makeup on her and the reaction that the girl gives at the end of the video is quite hilarious.

The video takes one through the process of make up. The kid incidentally opens her eyes while her mom is about to put on some concealer on her eyelids. She can’t stop giggling when this happens and even after that. Her mom then continues to put some eyeshadow, mascara and concealer on the little girl. When she gets the conjuring stick out, this little girl called Brittany mistakes it for chocolate and tries to bite it while giggling continuously!

But what makes the video absolutely hilarious is the girl’s reaction at the end when she looks at herself in the mirror after her makeup is fully done. “Oh! I scary!” the cute kid exclaims. The video was posted with the caption, “Her reaction was priceless.” It was followed by two laughing emojis.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around two days ago, this video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also prompted viewers to post several positive comments.

“Those lashes, such a cutie,” commented an Instagram user, followed by heart-eyed emojis. “She’s so cute,” complimented another. “That reaction is amazing! I had my make up done for an event and my daughters said I looked like a villain!” recalled a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

