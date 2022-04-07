Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Little girl's reaction to simple science experiments at home is too cute to miss

The Reels video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a little girl reacts when she sees science experiments performed at home.
The toddler, Arlo Blue, reacting to at-home science experiments. (instagram/@raising.arloblue)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 07:56 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

As kids, many people end up mixing oil and water or maybe just blowing bubbles without knowing that these are tiny science experiments. This little girl named Arlo Blue, however, has some time set out by her parents where she gets to understand small science experiments that can be done at home. This video that has been posted on the Instagram page dedicated to raising her, shows exactly that kind of a moment.

The video shows the little girl reacting to some small science experiments and continuously going ‘wow’ at them. The caption to this video of the baby girl reads, “It’s never too early to try a simple science activity! Toddlers are hands-on learners so it’s important that they are provided with opportunities to support their natural curiosity and intellectual development.”

The page that this adorable video was posted on has more than 28,000 followers and goes by the name Raising Arlo Blue. The page is managed by people who are based in Byron Bay, Bundjalung land in the continent of Australia. The page is known to post videos and photos about ‘Montessori inspired toddler life,’ according to its bio.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 23 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop commenting about the little kid and her cute expressions of awe. It has also received more than 5.6 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is brilliant! If you don’t mind me asking how old is your daughter? Just trying to set age-appropriate expectations for my son.” To this, the original poster replied, “She is 23 months.” A third comment reads, “She’s going to be a woman in STEM.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you find it exceedingly cute as well?

