Little girl’s response to her mother during race is really adorable to watch

It is one of the greatest joys of life to see your kids growing up and witnessing all their cute and innocent moments. Kids sometimes come up with quips that are really hilarious and adorable. Like this video of a little girl running in a race that was posted by the page Good News Movement on Instagram. In the video, the girl is running hard and trying her best but she is behind everyone else. Her mother is rooting for her and what the little girl says in response to her mother is really adorable that it will melt your heart and also leave you smiling.

The video was posted 11 hours ago and it has got 1.3 million views so far. In the video, the girl is running and trying her best in the race but is behind everyone else. When her mother encourages her, the girl says “I’m trying…I’ve got little legs.”

“I love her! “I’m trying... I’ve got little legs.” We’re rooting for you, Harper!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video prompted many comments with users rooting for the girl.

“Yes! I love Harper!” commented an Instagram user. “Same girl. Same!” posted another along with a laughing emoji. A third individual commented, “It’s both the voice and the actual little legs, adorable.” “It’s not that you win the race, it’s that you finish,” another user said.

The video is credited to a woman named Carlee Orander. She stays in Florence, South Carolina in the United States according to her Instagram bio.

What do you think about this adorable video of the little girl?