Little girl singing Mera Dil Ye Pukare will make you say aww. Watch

If you are a daily user of social media, you must have come across the viral video of the Pakistani girl in a green suit dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar. The video is circulating on various social media sites for weeks now. And not only that, many people have even recreated the video and made their own versions. Recently, a video of a little girl dancing and singing the song has gone viral on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a clip that was shared by Instagram user @maneehafatima.official, you can see a little girl standing in front of a mirror and singing the popular classic. As she sings, she is also dancing lightly and enjoying herself.

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared a week back on the social media site. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 23,000 times and has several comments. Many found the video to be adorable.

An Instagram user commented, "This is cute. No need for moral policing. Kids have learned songs forever. Just policing this innocent video won't have any impact on your lives or society...you are just being unkind to the parents. Be kind and enjoy silliness!" A second person said, "She knows the sur well. One day she'll be a famous singer." "Hahaha, so cute," added a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON