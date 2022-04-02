Little girl suggests ways to relieve anxiety. Video will make you go ‘aww’

In today’s day and age, almost everyone experiences some form of anxiety and for most people the biggest stress reliever is spending time with kids or pets. A video of a little girl giving advice on tips to beat anxiety is really adorable to watch and would definitely make you smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram by the account brittikitty, a mother-daughter duo. Brittany is the name of the mother and the girl is called Lily. The video was shared four days ago and has got 1.1 million views so far. “Therapist Lily’s Top three ways to relieve anxiety,” says the text on the video.

In the video, the little girl starts off by saying ‘calm down’ in her soothing voice. Her first tip to relieve anxiety is to try and take a walk. Then she says one can hug a tree. In the video she can be seen hugging a tree. Then she suggests hugging a puppy as she is seen cuddling with a cute little puppy.

Watch the adorable video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thank you for the tips,” commented an Instagram user. “Lily I suffer with anxiety and you’ve given me some really good tips, so thank you my lovely,” another user commented. “She is what the world needs today,” reads another comment along with a heart emoji. “Thank you Lily, definitely needed these tips,” posted yet another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother-daughter duo has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this girl’s tips to relieve anxiety?