Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Little girl tries Indian food for the first time. Watch her reaction
trending

Little girl tries Indian food for the first time. Watch her reaction

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a little girl reacts after trying Indian food for the first time.
The girl reacts after trying Indian food for the first time on this Instagram video.(Instagram/@angeerowden)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 08:21 AM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Indian cuisine is famous all over the world and it is renowned for its spices and strong aromatic flavours. Dishes like chicken tikka masala have a huge following in many countries such as the UK where there are plenty of Indian restaurants. There may not be many people now who haven’t tried Indian food in their life. Videos of people trying Indian food for the first time are always a joy to watch as their reaction on eating spicy food is too good to miss. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a girl trying Indian food for the first time.

The video was posted by the account angeerowden on April 8 and it has got over 60,000 views so far. In the video, the little girl is seen eating kadhai chicken with rice and then mango kulfi. After her meal, she tastes sweet aniseed which is saunf that is usually served at Indian restaurants at the end. Her reaction on tasting the saunf is quite hilarious to see. The girl also made friends with the servers at the restaurant as she is seen talking to one woman.

“Trying Indian food for the first time is always an experience to share!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The comments section of the post was filled with Instagram users asking how she liked the food. One person commented that once she starts liking Indian food, there’s no going back.

“Hope she loved it,” commented an Instagram user. “Mark my words, once you have a taste of Indian food. There is no going back,” said another.

What are your thoughts about this video of the girl trying Indian food for the first time?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food viral instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP