Little girl with Down Syndrome meets a coffee shop employee with the same condition. Watch

There are some videos on the Internet that guarantee that even a single look at them can bring the sweetest smile to right about anybody's face. One such video has been shared on Instagram and has gone viral for all the right reasons. The video involves a sweet little girl who happens to have Down Syndrome and what happens next will probably be the most wholesome thing you see today.

The video opens to show a little girl looking at a coffee shop employee with a lot of interest as she understands that the two of them share the same condition - Down Syndrome. The woman who works at the coffee shop slowly comes towards the child so as to not scare her and gives her a flower and a cute souvenir.

This sweet video that is filled with innocence and appreciation for each other was shared with a caption that reads, “Some come for coffee. Some come for hope.” The video was shared by the Instagram page of a chain of coffee shops named Bitty & Beau's Coffee. Their bio reads, “A human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 22 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this super sweet interaction between the duo. It has also received more than 2.5 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user pointed out, “The way that she so gently and lovingly put that button in the little girl's hands was beautiful to witness.” “Wow, absolutely beautiful! Now that's what we need more of,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Oh this just makes me smile big. Thank you for sharing!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you smile as well?

