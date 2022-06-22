Little girls scream with joy as their father comes home after a trip. Watch

Almost every child feels so excited when their father comes home from work or after a few days away. It is just heart-warming to see videos of kids running over to their father to give him a hug when he comes back home. Like this video that was posted on Instagram that showcases this same scenario and it is adorable to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Aubree Jones. “When daddy gets home from a week-long work trip,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows four little girls getting excited when they see their father’s car pull in the driveway. They are jumping with joy and are screaming “daddy” with a lot of excitement. When the man gets off from the car, he quickly comes over and gives his daughters a hug. The video was posted on June 13 and it has received more than 49,000 views so far.

“I’m not crying, you are,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video received several comments as netizens remembered their own childhood memories.

“Not going to lie. I am 31 years old and I still cry watching these videos because this is all I ever wanted in a dad. So so so sooooo happy your little girls get to experience this bond with their dad. Literally nothing can replace this bond, trust and love,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww I remember doing this every day when my dad came home! I still do!” posted another. “You’re right, I am crying,” wrote a third. “The cutest thing ever! Isn’t it amazing to have a great husband and wonderful kids!!” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video and do you relate to it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}