Little kid’s ‘jab main chota tha na’ comment during conversation sparks laughter. Watch viral video

Are you looking for a video to make your Saturday brighter? Are you looking for a video that is not just funny but cute too? Are you looking for a video that may uplift your mood almost instantly? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that will surely make you smile. The video shows a little kid having a conversation about how his spellings have improved.

Shared on Instagram, the caption of the video when translated from Hindi reads, “I am a grown up now.” The video opens to show a kid holding a pencil with a copy kept on the table in front of him. He soon starts speaking about how he can spell better. While doing so, he says “Jab main chota than na [When I was little].” It is the boy’s way of saying the words which has left people chuckling.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on October 1. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the post has accumulated more than 9.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

“Are ab to aap bahut bade ho gae ho [Wow! You are really grown up],” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute baby,” shared another. “Same like my nephew,” posted a third. “So cute baccha,” expressed a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart or laughing out loud emoticons.