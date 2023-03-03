Live Spider crawls out of a man's ear. Watch hair-raising video

When you see a spider near you, what is your initial response? It could either be to run away from the eight-legged creature or admire and look at it carefully from a distance. But what would you do if a spider crawled on your body, or what if it entered your ear canal? Sounds scary, right? Recently, something exactly like this happened to a man. A video of a spider crawling out of a man's ear has gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter page Oddly Terrifying shared the now viral video. The clip begins to show a man lying down. In the next shot, another person can be seen adding a liquid through an injection in the ear. Once the liquid goes in the year, a live spider crawls out.

Watch the terrifying video here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, the video has been viewed 5.7 million times. The clip also has several views and likes.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on." Another person posted, "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had "something in his ear." As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran." A third person added, "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out.

