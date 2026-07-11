'Living abroad made me more optimistic about India': Ex-Google employee shares 6 unexpected lessons

Living abroad is often seen as an exciting new chapter, but it also comes with challenges that many people do not anticipate. A former Google employee recently shared how spending six months overseas changed her perspective on life, career and even India.

The former Google employee reflected on life abroad and homesickness. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on X by Anu Sharma, a Forward Deployed Engineer who previously worked at Google, X and Intuit.

In her post, she wrote, "I've been living abroad for the past six months. Here are six lessons I didn't expect."

She began by saying that moving abroad had improved some aspects of her life while making others more difficult. "Your quality of life upgrades and downgrades at the same time," she wrote.

One of her biggest realisations was that living overseas made her appreciate India even more. She said, "You realise just how many opportunities exist back home. Ironically, moving abroad made me more optimistic about India."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma also spoke about the emotional side of living away from loved ones. "Homesickness is real. It affects you more than you expect," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma also spoke about the emotional side of living away from loved ones. "Homesickness is real. It affects you more than you expect," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that the experience had helped her become much more self reliant than she had imagined. "Your colleagues become your family. I am so grateful for the amazing people I have met here. You become far more independent than you ever imagined. I feel like I have aged six years in six months," she wrote.

Reflecting on what truly defines home, she said, "You realise that home is about people, not places. You can live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but if the people you love are not there, something always feels missing."

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She concluded the post by revealing that she would be returning to Delhi for the next few months.

Take a look:

Internet reacts

Many people related to Sharma's experiences and shared their own thoughts in the comments.

One user wrote, "Everything you said is absolutely right. Are you looking for a switch again?"

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Another commented, "Yes, it is not for the faint hearted. If you have grown up in an overprotected environment, it is better to stay there and enjoy your momos."

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A third user shifted the focus to her career, writing, "The most important thing is that Anu is a Forward Deployed Engineer, so she can guide and refer people for this role."

Several others echoed her views on homesickness and the importance of relationships, saying her post reflected emotions many people experience after moving abroad.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)