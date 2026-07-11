Bengaluru woman’s ritual of solo picnic by lake before her 12 pm shift wows internet
The corporate employee’s weekday office ritual has impressed social media users.
A viral social media video has inspired internet users to rethink their daily routines after a woman shared her serene morning routine. Working a shift that begins at noon, she chose to stop mindlessly scrolling through her phone and instead packed a homemade breakfast, brewed fresh coffee, and headed outdoors. The calming clip captures her strolling through a lush, sun-dappled corner of Bengaluru before settling down by a peaceful lake to read. Her simple yet impactful reminder that weekdays do not have to revolve entirely around corporate labour has struck a deeply relatable chord with working professionals online.
“Lately, I’ve been trying to remind myself that weekdays don’t have to be all about work,” Divya Moses wrote on Instagram while sharing a video. She added, “My work starts at 12 PM, so instead of scrolling through my morning, I packed breakfast, made coffee, picked up a book, and spent a few quiet hours by the lake.”
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She explained that this small ritual helps her relax and face the day. “It didn’t require a vacation or a weekend—just a small decision to make room for life before logging in. Maybe this is your reminder that even on a workday, you can do something that’s just for you.”
“Here’s to making weekdays feel a little lighter.”
The video she shared opens with a text insert that reads “Life before I log into my 12 pm job. Weekdays don’t have to be just workdays.”
The serene clip captures her strolling through a lush, sun-dappled corner of Bengaluru, completely surrounded by nature. It then transitions to show her carefully preparing a fresh beverage and a homemade meal for her morning getaway. The remainder of the video features her sitting peacefully by the edge of a calm lake, fully unwinding as she enjoys her food and the tranquil, green landscape all around her.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Divya Moses. This report will be updated when she responds.)
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Love it.” Another expressed, “Would love to do it.”
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A third continued, “OMG! My favourite place.” A fourth wrote, “I really want to do this, but I can’t stop doomscrolling till 4am before going to bed.” Moses joked, “Don’t sleep for the whole night.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More