'Living abroad makes you more Indian': NRI’s emotional post sparks debate on patriotism

A Reddit post has ignited a debate among NRIs on social media after one of them claimed that living outside India makes a person feel "more Indian" than those residing in the country. "Living abroad makes you more Indian — any other NRIs feel this?" a user wrote in a subreddit, sharing that after living in Paris three years, she feels "more Indian than ever." An Indian woman living in Paris said that she feel "more Indian than ever" after she moved abroad(Representational)

"Back when I was in India, I never really thought about my culture much—it was just normal, part of everyday life. But now that I’m away, I appreciate it so much more," she wrote. In a lenghty post, she revealed that being away from home has led her to appreciate things about India even more than before, especially its food and music.

"No matter how many cuisines I try, nothing hits like Indian food. It’s not just about the taste—it’s the spices, the layers of flavor, the way every dish is an experience. The food here feels so… basic in comparison. I also find myself explaining Indian food to people way more than I expected—like, no, not everything is curry," she said, adding that although she did not care much about Indian music before, being away from home has taught her to appreciate it.

Take a look at the post here:

Despite all of India's "problem", she said, she felt more patriotic about her homeland. "On my last trip home, I went to the Red Fort Light and Sound Show, and by the end, I was actually crying. The way they told the story—from Shah Jahan building it to everything India has gone through—it just hit different," she said.

The post sparked a lively debate which divided Indians living abroad as some reiterated her feelings while others denied feeling similarly after immigrating. "You will always be Indian at heart. You will cry for it's failures and celebrate its victories. I believe it is important to adapt to the culture of the countries you immigrate to," said one of them.

"I miss India a lot. I moved here for better opportunities and honestly if not for money, I would go back to India in a blink of an eye," opined another user.

However, many also pointed out that the reason they moved away was to improve their quality of life. "Moving abroad made me more bitter towards India. I feel if foreign countries can have civic sense, better facility and cleanliness then why we can’t. It’s not that I don’t love my country but still every time I visit I feel why we are lagging behind on so many things," said one user.

