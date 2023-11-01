Lizard tries to save its friend from the clutches of a snake. Watch

There are several videos on the internet that showcase the terrifying side of nature. Whether it’s a video of a lion hunting a hyena or a whale hitting a boat, several such videos shock us. Now, a clip that has gone viral on social media shows how a lizard tried to save its friend from the grip of a snake. However, what happens at the end will stun you.

Snapshot of the lizard and the snake.

The video was shared on the Twitter page ‘Nature is amazing’ and later reshared by IFS Susanta Nanda. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Really amazing. Friends in need."

The clip shows a snake wrapped around a lizard. There’s also another lizard who tries to fight off the snake to save its friend. However, it fails to do so.

Watch the video of the snake and the lizards here:

This post was shared on October 31. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 30,000 views. The share also has close to 500 likes. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Very interesting, but struggle for existence. Play of nature." Another commented, "Fantastic."

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

