Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Lizard tries to save its friend from the clutches of a snake. Watch

Lizard tries to save its friend from the clutches of a snake. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 01, 2023 09:00 PM IST

The viral video on social media shows how a lizard tried to save its friend from the grip of a snake.

There are several videos on the internet that showcase the terrifying side of nature. Whether it’s a video of a lion hunting a hyena or a whale hitting a boat, several such videos shock us. Now, a clip that has gone viral on social media shows how a lizard tried to save its friend from the grip of a snake. However, what happens at the end will stun you.

Snapshot of the lizard and the snake.

The video was shared on the Twitter page ‘Nature is amazing’ and later reshared by IFS Susanta Nanda. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Really amazing. Friends in need."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The clip shows a snake wrapped around a lizard. There’s also another lizard who tries to fight off the snake to save its friend. However, it fails to do so.

Watch the video of the snake and the lizards here:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This post was shared on October 31. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 30,000 views. The share also has close to 500 likes. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Very interesting, but struggle for existence. Play of nature." Another commented, "Fantastic."

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lizard snake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP