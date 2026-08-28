Locals caught on camera stealing gold earring from Nepal flood victim’s body, detained

Nepal Police have detained two individuals after a video of an inhumane act sparked outrage on social media. The viral video captured one man removing gold earrings from a deceased flood victim who had washed ashore, while another assisted him. Describing the act as unacceptable, authorities identified the suspects from the video and took both into custody, confirming that a formal investigation is now underway.

Snippets from a video shared by Nepal Police. (X/@NepalPoliceHQ)

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“Regarding the individuals taken into custody for stealing the earrings from the ear of the deceased,” read a translated tweet by Nepal Police that the department shared with the video.

A video shared by the police shows a blurred version of the incident that has shocked social media. It captures a man removing ear jewellery from a dead body that washed ashore amid the Nepal floods. The department further shared more about the incident and the subsequent arrests in the clip.

What did the Nepal Police say?

“This office received a video showing an individual engaging in inhumane conduct by stealing a gold earring from the ear of a deceased person—whose body had been washed ashore by the Bhotekoshi River following a massive landslide and flood,” the police department stated in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon investigation, the police identified the man as 25-year-old Madan Gurung from Killa, Nawalparasi. He was later detained. Another man, 38-year-old Umesh Chaudhary, who was seen helping Gurung in the video, was also detained by Nepal Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon investigation, the police identified the man as 25-year-old Madan Gurung from Killa, Nawalparasi. He was later detained. Another man, 38-year-old Umesh Chaudhary, who was seen helping Gurung in the video, was also detained by Nepal Police. {{/usCountry}}

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“An individual was taken into custody near the Pokhara Bus Park in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, and further investigation is underway. The detained person is 25-year-old Madan Gurung; originally from Killa, Nawalparasi (Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-1), he was residing at the home of his maternal uncle, Lila Bok, in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, Chitwan,” the department stated, adding, “Umesh Chaudhary, aged 38, originally from Ward No. 5, Chabila Municipality, Sunsari District, and currently residing at Supari Tole, Pokhara Bus Park, Ward No. 2, Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Chitwan District.”

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How did social media react?

A social media user wrote, “This heinous act, viewed as a crime of a grave nature, should be met with the strongest possible action.” Another posted, “Thanks for arresting these butchers, how can you do that to someone who has died by such a massive tragedy?”

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A third expressed, “These sinful, ruthless people should be given the maximum punishment possible under the law.” A fourth commented, “If even death is not enough to awaken compassion, then what possibly can?”