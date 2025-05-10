Logic test: You’ll need a keen eye to solve this tricky riddle that’s puzzling the internet

In an age of short attention spans and fast-scrolling feeds, one thing still manages to stop us in our tracks: a good brain teaser. Whether it’s a cryptic riddle or a seemingly simple logic puzzle, these mental challenges hold a curious power over the internet – drawing people in, fuelling debates, and delivering that deeply satisfying ‘aha!’ moment. A tricky brain teaser shared on Instagram left users puzzled.(Instagram/reel_serious )

Now, a brain teaser shared by the Instagram account 'Reel Serious' has left users thoroughly stumped. The riddle is as puzzling as it is poetic. It reads:

“I saw an old man on the street today. When we passed, he took out his hat and drew his cane. If you read this closely, you will know the old man's name. What is his name?”

Check out the puzzle here:

The answer, though hiding in plain sight, has baffled many. As it turns out, the clue lies not in logic, but in careful reading.

Not the first to confuse social media

This isn’t the first time a riddle has thrown the internet into a frenzy. Earlier, a logic-based brain teaser shared by Facebook user Arshdeep Soni left many scratching their heads. It read:

“If John’s son is my son’s father, who am I?”

It’s a reminder that while these riddles are often short and seemingly simple, they rely on careful interpretation and a keen eye for language. And judging by the reactions online, people love a mental challenge.

Brain teasers and their growing popularity on social media

Whether it's about testing one’s intelligence, showcasing reasoning skills, or simply sharing a bit of fun with friends, brain teasers have carved out a permanent space on social media. From riddles that make you think twice to puzzles that spark debates in the comments section, they’ve become a go-to source of entertainment for curious minds online.

Their appeal lies in their simplicity — and the thrill of cracking the code. In an age of endless scrolling and constant notifications, there’s something refreshing about pausing to engage with a brain teaser. It offers a brief but rewarding mental challenge.

So — did you figure out the name?