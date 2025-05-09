Only quick thinkers can crack this tricky brain teaser that’s left even experts scratching their heads

Brain teasers have always captured people's imagination, from word puzzles to visual conundrums, and they continue to mesmerise internet users. One such riddle that has grabbed the attention of the online community was shared on the Instagram account 'Reel Serious', where users are challenged to think critically in order to find the solution. A riddle shared on Instagram puzzled users.(Instagram/reel_serious)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths riddle, you’ll earn certified genius status)

The riddle

The riddle shared on Instagram challenges users to identify an entity that is visible in the sun but disappears in the rain. The riddle reads:

"I am present in the sun but not in the rain. What am I?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it seems simple, but many users have found it to be quite tricky, with the answer being 'a rainbow' or perhaps 'a shadow'. This simple yet captivating puzzle has got people thinking, and it's not the first one to do so.

Another puzzle stumps the internet

Not long ago, another mind-boggling puzzle left social media users scratching their heads. Shared by Arshdeep Soni on Facebook, the puzzle asks:

"If John’s son is my son’s father, who am I?"

While the answer may seem straightforward once you figure it out, it has left many people puzzled. This tricky play on words is a perfect example of how language can sometimes lead us to unexpected conclusions, making us question our assumptions and think more critically.

Why do these puzzles go viral?

The popularity of these tricky brain teasers lies in their ability to engage and entertain. They challenge our reasoning skills and encourage us to think outside the box. Additionally, they tap into the fun side of human nature — the desire to solve problems and be the first to figure out the solution.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are flooded with these puzzles because they spark conversations and encourage sharing among friends. The sense of accomplishment that comes with solving a difficult puzzle is another reason why people keep coming back for more.

(Also read: Only a true genius with sharp reasoning skills can crack this mind-bending brain teaser)

In an age of instant gratification, these challenges provide an opportunity to step away from the fast-paced digital world for a moment and engage in more thoughtful, reflective activities. It's no wonder brain teasers like these have such widespread appeal.

So, if you haven’t already, give these puzzles a try and see if you can solve them!