Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta weeps on live TV as exit poll predictions wildly go off mark. Viral video

Axis My India Chairman and Managing director Pradeep Gupta broke down on live TV as the results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 trickled in, upending the exit poll predictions by his agency. Incumbent BJP performed below par and seems it may fall short of exit poll predictions and the majority mark on its own. Pradeep Gupta cried on air.

Pradeep Gupta, who appeared on India Today's live coverage of the election results, wept, promoting the anchors to console him on air during the panel discussion.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties, according to the polls.

Here is the video of Pradeep Gupta weeping on live TV:

As of Tuesday early evening, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was leading in nearly 300 seats while the INDIA alliance was leading in 229 seats, as per data from the Election Commission of India.

On the eve of counting day, Gupta had told news agency ANI: “Axis My India has done Exit Polls continuously for the last 10 years. We have done that for 69 elections, including 2 Lok Sabha elections. Our predictions have been correct 65 times...and in these 65 times, every Opposition party including Congress has won one or the other time.”

"As far as credibility is concerned, people who are raising questions should have a look at our track record, they will be satisfied."

The vast majority of exit polls, which were released following the final round of voting on Saturday, showed that the BJP and the NDA will be in a commanding lead.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) established a lead in 14 out of the 16 seats it had contested in the state, surpassing the BJP which had fought 17 but was trailing in five of these.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls, with allies BJP and Janasena Party (JNP) in tow.