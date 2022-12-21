Looking for an idea to annoy your sibling? This clip may serve as an inspiration

People often love annoying their siblings for no reason. Whether you are someone always getting disturbed by your sibling or the one parking them, here is a video that will speak to your soul. The video shows an interaction between a sister and her brother who is a med student. The video is such that it will leave you laughing out loud.

Andreas Polychronis, a video creator, posted the video on Instagram. “Apparently I have to see like 100 of my cousins too,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show Andreas’s sister approaching him with a copy in her hand. He then asks her what’s that about. To which she replies that the copy lists her problems and asks her brother to diagnose them. Annoyed, he keeps repeating that he is not a doctor yet but just a med student.

Take a look at the funny video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

“That’s me, but with psychology. Apparently I can read thoughts now, treat everyone’s mental health problems,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mom cancelled it because she says you know everything… that line hits so true with me,” shared another. “Let the poor guy play his game,” posted a third. “I feel you broh,” commented a third.