Home / Trending / Looking for an idea to annoy your sibling? This clip may serve as an inspiration

Looking for an idea to annoy your sibling? This clip may serve as an inspiration

trending
Published on Dec 21, 2022 05:51 PM IST

The viral Instagram video showcases a sister annoying her med student brother, and it is sure to leave you laughing out loud.

The image is taken from the viral video that captures a sister annoying her med student brother.(Instagram/@andreaspoly_)
The image is taken from the viral video that captures a sister annoying her med student brother.(Instagram/@andreaspoly_)
ByTrisha Sengupta

People often love annoying their siblings for no reason. Whether you are someone always getting disturbed by your sibling or the one parking them, here is a video that will speak to your soul. The video shows an interaction between a sister and her brother who is a med student. The video is such that it will leave you laughing out loud.

Andreas Polychronis, a video creator, posted the video on Instagram. “Apparently I have to see like 100 of my cousins too,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show Andreas’s sister approaching him with a copy in her hand. He then asks her what’s that about. To which she replies that the copy lists her problems and asks her brother to diagnose them. Annoyed, he keeps repeating that he is not a doctor yet but just a med student.

Take a look at the funny video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

“That’s me, but with psychology. Apparently I can read thoughts now, treat everyone’s mental health problems,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mom cancelled it because she says you know everything… that line hits so true with me,” shared another. “Let the poor guy play his game,” posted a third. “I feel you broh,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out