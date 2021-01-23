IND USA
Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit

A Redditor named David Ryan asked other Reddit users for help in tracking down the owner of a travel diary he found in a cupboard of a rental property in Melbourne.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST
In a cupboard of a rental apartment in a suburb of Melbourne, Yarraville, a man named David Ryan found a travel journal written mostly from 1999-2000.(Reddit/@DoubleRiver)

What better to start your day than with a tiny tale of hope? If your answer to the inquiry is nothing, then we have just the thing for you. This fascinating story involves a lost travel journal, the support of a Reddit community and a happy ending. Basically, everything one could ask for in a captivating tale. So strap on as we travel south of the equator to Australia.

In a cupboard of a rental apartment in a suburb of Melbourne, Yarraville, a man named David Ryan found a travel journal written mostly from 1999-2000. Ryan shared pictures of the diary with some text on Reddit, stating that he wanted to reunite the writer with the journal. In a subreddit titled 'Australia', Ryan wrote, "I found someone's amazing travel journal. Please help me get it back to its original author. It was sitting in the top cupboard of an apartment I rented in Yarraville. It was written mostly in 99-2000, and it makes me feel weirdly free perusing it. I bet the author would love to relive these memories''.

Check out the entire post here:

With the power of the Internet, Ryan was able to track down Nick Boyle, the journal's owner. This incredible discovery came about because some Reddit users declared that the names mentioned in the journal might be of members of an Auckland-based band titled Ziko.

Ryan was initially able to get in touch with Kris Baudry, whose name was mentioned in the dairy multiple times, leading him to Nick Boyle, reports UPI.com. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Ryan got in touch with numerous Nick Boyles on Facebook, after talking to Baudry, one of whom gave him the journal owner's email address.

Alas, all's well that ends well. That is precisely what happened in this story. Ryan was able to mail the diary back to Boyle and shared a Reddit post about this great victory.

What are your thoughts on this share?

