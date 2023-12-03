Louis Vuitton's 'human leg' boots priced over 2,00,000 shock people

Every now and then, there are fashion trends that leave the Internet baffled. From Balenciaga selling a towel skirt to Diesel's belt skirt, several such trends often catch the attention of many. Now, another such high-end item has gone viral, and this time it is a pair of high-knee boots that come with skin tone options. Yes, you read that right. These boots are by luxury brand Louis Vuitton and are priced at $2,470 (approximately. ₹2,00,000).

Snapshot of the 'human' like boots by Louis Vuitton. (Louis Vuitton)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fashion influencer recently took to social media and reviewed the boots. In the video, she styles the ‘human like boots’ with an outfit and says how she wants to wear them to work. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “These turned out so cool.” Since the influencer shared this video, many flocked to the comments section of the post to share how these look like '

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

human legs.' (Also Read: Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter)

Watch the video here:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.1 million views. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "The boots from the front look like powerpuff girls legs."

A second shared, "I actually love the boots. They are so fun."

A third added, "They’re the ugliest, but they actually look great in these outfits."

"I first thought no no no! But when you put them on, especially with the white top I kinda like the whole idea," posted a fourth.

A fifth commented, "They low-key look like cigarettes in heels and I'm here for it."

A sixth said, "They look like legs, human legs."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}