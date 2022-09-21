Love golgappa? You’ll relate to Vidya Balan’s video related to the snack

Call it golgappa, pani puri, or puchka, this savoury snack is among the favourite street food list for many. Turns out, that list includes actor Vidya Balan too. Recently she shared a video to show her love for the dish and that too in a hilarious way. If you enjoy this food item, then this video will feel relatable to you.

“As you can see, I am clear about my snack choices!” She wrote and posted the video. The clip shows her lip-synching to a popular Instagram audio. In the video, a person is heard asking another person about what they want in life. To which the person replies “golgappa” and Balan lip-syncs that part in a perfect way. However, that is not all that the video shows. So, take a look at how the hilarious video ends.

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and gone viral. The post has also received likes from several people, including musical composer Yashraj Mukhate. The video prompted people to post various comments.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to the post with three smiling face with heart-eyes emoticons. Ileana D'Cruz showed how much she liked the video by sharing, “Hahahahahahahahahaha.” There were others who wrote “Haha” to show their reactions. Some people shared laughing out loud emoticons too.

“She emoted the end sound too awwwww,” expressed an Instagram user. “So cute,” commented another. “Cuteness overload,” posted a third. “I want golgappas too,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

