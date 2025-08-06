‘Love that even death can’t break’: Video of swan trying to revive lifeless mate moves the internet

A deeply emotional video capturing the tender loyalty of a swan towards its lifeless partner has moved thousands across the internet. Shared by retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a lone swan circling and nudging its unresponsive mate in a quiet waterbody, refusing to leave its side. A swan was seen trying to revive its lifeless mate in a viral video, leaving viewers emotional.(X/@susantananda3)

“A soulmate it chose for life”

Posting the video on social media, Nanda wrote, “A love that even death can’t break. This swan tries desperately to wake its lifeless partner — a soulmate it chose for life. Swans mate for life, and when one is gone… the other feels it deeply. Some bonds are forever.”

Check out the post here:

Swans are known for forming lifelong partnerships, rarely separating once bonded. This heartbreaking moment of one swan circling, nudging, and refusing to leave its mate has drawn emotional responses from users.

Internet reacts

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 15k views and triggered several emotional responses online. Many users were left teary-eyed, deeply affected by the swan’s unwavering devotion.

“This clip made me cry,” wrote one user. Another added, “Loss of a partner is heartbreaking. Animals feel it too.” A third said, “Pure love! So very heartbreaking,” accompanied by broken heart emojis.

“Heartbreaking… May they reunite again in another life,” read one moving comment. Another user reflected, “Love—it’s the natural affinity of every living thing. This proves it.”

Several users simply called the video “heartbreaking,” while others expressed awe at the depth of connection swans share. “This is why they say some souls are truly connected,” one viewer noted.