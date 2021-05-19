Home / Trending / Lucknow's Wahid Biryani offers free food to those in need amid Covid situation
Lucknow's Wahid Biryani offers free food to those in need amid Covid situation

Wahid Biryani is serving food to rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners, and the helpless on the roads outside the city hospitals like Medical College, Trauma Center, Civil Hospital and Lohia Institute.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Employees at Wahid Biryani, Lucknow packing food for delivery.(ANI)

As Lucknow is grappling with an escalating COVID-19 situation, an eatery, Wahid Biryani, famous for their Awadhi cuisine in the capital, is proving to be a boon for the needy in these tough times. The eatery is running 4 to 5 vans across the city offering vegetarian food to the hunger-stricken.

On a daily basis, the initiative is ensuring free food to over 1,800 to 2,000 people.

The restaurant is serving food to rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners, and the helpless on the roads outside the city hospitals like Medical College, Trauma Center, Civil Hospital and Lohia Institute. The food items changes every day.

Along with this, Wahid Biryani has also started free home delivery for the needy so that people who cannot visit their centers for any reason, or due to COVID, or any other disease, can also get the food.

They have also floated a helpline service and one only needs to fill in some details to book a meal.

To get food, all you need to do is to enter your name, address and mobile number on the helpline service of Wahid Biryani.

IND USA
