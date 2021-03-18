Luxury fashion brand sells telephone cord necklace for $2000, people react

A post about a necklace by a luxury fashion brand shared on the official Instagram profile of fashion watchdog page Diet Prada has created quite a stir online – and also prompted many to share hilarious reactions.

The post features a new necklace sold by luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta for $2000. What’s prompted a flurry of reactions is what the necklace looks like - a telephone cord. In their post, Diet Prada added an image of actual telephone cords available for $5 online. Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some wrote how the product left them irked, others took a more hilarious route to react.

American fashion designer Natalia Fedner shared her displeasure over the whole thing and posted a comment on the post. “I cannot. I know so many designers and artisans who work their hands to the bone, spend weeks on a single piece, make it from expensive materials - And charge less than this. Prices like this on cheap items, just because there’s a famous brand name attached, is pretty insulting to those of us who put so much effort into our handmade pieces. 5 minutes of their labor = 2 weeks of ours,” Fedner wrote.

“They are really just reaching into the junk drawer eyes closed and slapping 2k on whatever comes out,” shared another. “Yooooooooooo! Who knew I could sell my old landline chords for $2G’s,” expressed a third. There were many who showcased the same opinion while commenting.

“Grandma called. She wants her phone cord back!” joked an individual. “This is ridiculous,” shared another.

What do you think of the cord necklace?

