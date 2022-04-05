Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh dance to Kacha Badam. Watch viral video

If you are familiar with actor Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram page then you will have a fair idea about the kind of videos and images she shares. She is known for her viral Instagram Reels videos in which she can be seen taking part in several dance trends in signature Madhuri Dixit style. Recently she has taken to her Instagram page in order to share a video of herself hopping on to the Kacha Badam trend.

This song that had completely taken over social media and especially Instagram, was sung by Bhuban Badyakar and later got several remixes and even a remake. In this video that has been shared by actor Madhuri Dixit one can also see fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh by her side. The pair can be seen shaking a leg to this song and acing every single hook step.

This particular dance video has been uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “This was so much fun, wasn’t it? @riteishd! Thanks for being a sport & joining me in this one.” The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #Reel #DanceReel #Trending #KachaBadam. Even if Madhuri Dixit was a little late to hop onto the trend, we are of the opinion that she did it like no other.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than five days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting the actor duo on axing the hook steps to this trend. It has also received more than a whopping 13.5 million views on it so far.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh to the comments section in order to write, “Was too much fun. My pleasure always.” An Instagram user wrote, “Superb expressions.” Many others took to the comments section in order to flood it with fire or laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this dance video that has gone viral?