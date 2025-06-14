Madhya Pradesh businessman gives a tour of his love-inspired 4BHK home that mirrors Taj Mahal

A video showcasing a breathtaking Taj Mahal-style house in Madhya Pradesh has captured the internet’s attention—not just for its architectural grandeur but also for the heartfelt sentiment behind it. This remarkable structure, a scaled-down marble replica of the iconic monument, serves as the residence of Anand Prakash Chouksey and his family. Uniquely, it is located within the campus of a school that Chouksey himself founded in Burhanpur. A video of a couple's Taj Mahal-inspired house in MP went viral.(Instagram/priyamsaraswat)

(Also read: Inside Kerala’s unique house: Man turns Ambassador car, Bajaj scooter into home decor pieces. Watch)

Clad entirely in Makrana marble, the 4BHK house mirrors the proportions of the original Taj Mahal, albeit reduced to one-third of its size. Featuring elegant domes, intricately carved pillars, and gracefully arched doorways, the home stands as a tribute to timeless love and the enduring legacy of the Mughal-era masterpiece.

A home dedicated to love

In the viral video, shared by Instagram user Priyam Saraswat, the couple takes viewers on a brief tour of the property. The clip begins with Saraswat asking if the house is indeed their residence and a replica of the Taj Mahal. Smiling, they confirm. He then asks if the home is dedicated to Chouksey’s wife.

“Absolutely, it is 100% dedicated to her,” Chouksey replies. “And our love stands strong with us.”

They explain that the house has been constructed using Makrana marble—the same material used in the original Taj Mahal. “The original Taj Mahal’s dimensions in metres have been replicated here in feet,” they say. “It’s a one-third scale version.”

Saraswat’s caption reads: “This stunning home is situated close to Indore in MP and built as a symbol of propagating love amongst all... The best part is it’s built inside a school founded by @anand.prakash.chouksey.”

Take a look here at the video:

Internet reacts

The video has garnered over 5.9 million views and triggered an outpouring of admiration in the comments section. Social media users were visibly moved by both the craftsmanship and the sentiment. One user wrote, “This is the most romantic thing I’ve seen all year,” while another added, “Now that is how you express love — through legacy, not just words.” Someone commented, “Looks more real than most replicas out there. Incredible work!” while another said, “Makrana marble and that detail? Simply stunning.”

(Also read: Sneak peek inside India's first 3D-printed villa in Pune: 'This is insane technology')

“This gave me goosebumps,” one user remarked. Another stated, “It’s not just a house. It’s a living poem in marble.” A viewer appreciated the overall purpose, saying, “A school, a monument, and a message — all in one. Remarkable.” Another added, “Imagine growing up in a school with a mini Taj Mahal on the premises — magical!”