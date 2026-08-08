Madhya Pradesh man quits job in Australia due to ‘toxic’ Indian manager: ‘Made my life difficult’

Ankur Sachdeva, a Madhya Pradesh man living in Australia, opened up to hindustantimes.com about his decision to quit a job at one of Australia’s Big 4 banks due to his Indian manager. He recounted how his former boss made his life difficult through constant after-hours calls and unrealistic demands, ultimately prompting him to quit.

Ankur Sachdeva with his wife Priyanka in Australia. (Ankur Sachdeva)

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Recalling how life was at his previous job, Sachdeva alleged, “My manager used to make my life difficult.”

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He continued, “He would call me even after office hours and say, ‘This is urgent—you need to finish it today.’ He would also make me do his own work, and almost everything was marked as ‘urgent,’ with the expectation that it had to be completed the very same day.”

The expat added, “I had reached a point where I could barely spend any time with my family, and I especially wanted to be there for my newborn. The job market wasn’t great, so I wasn’t getting many interview calls. Luckily, I finally received one, and fortunately, I got selected. On top of that, it was a really good position, which made the opportunity even more rewarding.” Sachdeva now works for the government.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to his job, he also manages an Instagram page with his wife, Priyanka. The page name, “@Priyankur_diaries,” combines letters from both his and his partner Priyanka’s names. They use the page to share “everything related to the Australian lifestyle in a fun, humorous, and relatable way”. How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to his job, he also manages an Instagram page with his wife, Priyanka. The page name, “@Priyankur_diaries,” combines letters from both his and his partner Priyanka’s names. They use the page to share “everything related to the Australian lifestyle in a fun, humorous, and relatable way”. How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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Sachdeva, who relocated to Australia in 2022, also shared a video explaining why he left his job. Many reacted to the post, with some sharing similar reactions.

An individual wrote, “Very true ! Same in every country if you have a desi boss.” Another commented, “Brother, it’s the same situation, not just in Australia but all across Europe; it was already happening in India, and now Indians have started doing this abroad as well.”

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A third expressed, “Not all Indians work with Indians raised here; it’s different.” Sachdeva responded, “Yeah”.

A fourth wrote, “I worked in Australia in the same company for 15 years. Then came an Indian Manager. I got a redundancy cause I called him out.” Another Instagram user reacted, “Good on you for the courage to speak up. Do not entertain toxicity.”