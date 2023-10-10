Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magazine's 1998 prediction on David Beckham's 2020 look falls wide of the mark

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 10, 2023 11:16 AM IST

After the magazine's hilarious prediction on David Beckham's looks in 2020, many people were left in splits.

In 1998, the football magazine FourFourTwo made a prediction about what David Beckham would look like in the year 2020. Recently, the image depicting their prediction has gone viral on social media, sparking both amusement and astonishment.

Snapshot of FourFourTwo magazine's prediction, alongside how Beckham looks like today. (X/@FourFourTwo)

"In 1998, FourFourTwo⁩ magazine predicted David Beckham would look like this in 2020. This is what he actually looked like," wrote X handle @Football__Tweet on the microblogging platform. Alongside, the X handle also shared the image of David Beckham that FourFourTwo magazine predicted and a recent picture of the former footballer. (Also Read: ‘It felt like…’: Victoria Beckham recalls dealing with rumours of David cheating on her in 2003)

The stark difference in the images might make you chuckle.

Take a look at the images here:

This post was shared on October 6. Since being shared, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 800 likes and several comments. Many thought that the prediction of David Beckham's look in the year 2020 was funny.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "What type of prediction is this? Where’s the photo they used to make such predictions?"

A second added, "They almost got it right."

Another joked, "Hair transplant was not accounted for."

"Why would they release this type of prediction," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "They were wrong, weren’t they?"

"In fairness, FourFourTwo couldn’t have anticipated the advances in hair replacement and dental care," expressed a sixth.

A seventh added, "What did they think would happen to his teeth?"

What are your thoughts on the prediction made by FourFourTwo magazine?

While FourFourTwo was off the mark with their predictions, they might not have anticipated People's Magazine crowning David Beckham with the title of 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2015.

In an interview with People's Magazine, "I never feel that I'm an attractive, sexy person." However, his wife, Victoria Beckham disagreed with him.

