Magician stuns Jimmy Fallon with his food-related acts. ‘Mind blowing’, say people

Magic is considered as one of the oldest forms of performing arts. There is no doubt a good magician leaves people absolutely stunned. One such magician on The Tonight Show left the show’s host Jimmy Fallon, as well as, the audience speechless with his performance. The video shared on the show’s official Twitter handle will blow your mind too.

The image shows Josh Beckerman and Jimmy Fallon. (Twitter/@FallonTonight)

The video opens to show magician and mentalist Josh Beckerman interacting with Jimmy Fallon. He asks Fallon to think about the name of a restaurant in New York City. The magician then goes on to say that he will guess the correct name by asking just a few questions to Fallon.

Sounds interesting? We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video that will leave you surprised.

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 200 likes. People also posted various reactions while commenting.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“This is awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow incredible,” posted another. “Mind = blown,” commented a third. “How? Waaa?” asked a fourth. “That was incredible!” shared a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

