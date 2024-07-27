Maharani of Baroda trolled for saying royal families sold ‘gold utensils, thrones’ to survive

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of the erstwhile princely state of Baroda, is facing much ridicule for her comments suggesting royal families of India had to face financial hardships after the abolition of the privy purse. Radhikaraje Gaekwad on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

The "privy purse" was a term used for the funds allocated to the former rulers of princely states in India in the early years of independence. These funds depended upon the size and status of the princely states. The privy purse was abolished in 1971 as part of a larger policy aimed at reducing royal privileges and promoting egalitarianism in the country. As many royal families depended upon the privy purse to keep up their lavish lifestyles, the abolition had an immediate financial impact.

However, Radhikaraje Gaekwad’s comments saying royal families had to sell off properties and other valuables to survive after the abolition of the privy purse failed to elicit any sympathy.

“It became difficult”

Gaekwad recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast where she made the controversial remarks. “After Indira Gandhi removed the privy purse, it was difficult,” she told the podcast host. “It became difficult for our families to run their household.

“For example, some families had to sell their silver and gold utensils, their thrones, some had to sell their houses,” she said.

The Maharani of Baroda said royal families felt a sense of shame selling their possessions. The valuables were often sold at a fraction of their actual value because royals could not sell them in the open, she added.

A clip from her longer video was widely shared on X. “Are we supposed to feel sorry or something?” asked one X user in a post that has received over half a million views.

A large number of the comments expressed similarly negative reactions. Some accused Indian royal families of colluding with the British, while others said they grew their empires on the backs of poor peasants.

“I have read stories of families who had to sell daughters to make the ends meet but these people wants us to feel sorry for not being able to chip in to sustain their lavish lifestyle,” one X user commented.

“Did she really mention a throne among the list of things they had to sell? What about those who don’t have thrones to sell,” another asked.

“All these royal families who remained unharmed until Independence were British loyalists. When people were dying of famine and drought, they still wanted all the luxury,” X user Sushmita wrote.

Radikaraje was born into the princely family of Wankaner, Gujarat. She married Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda.