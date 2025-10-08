'Mai school student nahi hu': Employee shuts down manager asking for prescription during sick leave

Getting leave from work can sometimes be tricky, with companies asking for medical certificates or formal approvals even for a day off. Many employees often struggle to get permission, especially when unwell, sometimes leading to tense conversations with the manager. A WhatsApp chat between a manager and an employee over sick leave has gone viral.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, an Indian employee caught the internet’s attention for the way he handled such a situation.

The employee (@SyedZishan69) posted the entire conversation on Reddit with the caption, "Was I too rude?"

Witty reply goes viral:

The employee informed his manager that he could not come to work as his fever had worsened. The manager suggested, “Let’s go to a doctor,” to which the employee replied that it was not immediately required and that he would take paracetamol if needed.

Shortly after this conversation, the manager reminded him that the director had instructed anyone unwell to provide a doctor’s prescription.

The manager’s reply prompted a witty and bold response from the employee.

“Mai school student nahi hu sir, leave rahti hai, leave li maine, khud doctor hai wo, bolo mere naam ki prescription bana le. (I’m not a school student, sir. I’ve got leaves, and I’ve taken one.)”

The employee also mentioned that he did not have a formal prescription or a leave application signed by his parents, humourously pointing out the absurdity of the demand.

He added that he was resting and would not reply to any calls, making it clear he had taken the leave seriously.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@SyedZishan69/Reddit)

The conversation quickly went viral on Reddit, with many users praising the employee for his clever and humorous approach.

One of the users commented, “Was in a similar situation. The manager asked if I had prescriptions. I said no and didn't pick up his call after that.”

A second user commented, “Some organisations act as if they are there to discipline you.”

“Being professional takes you a long way. This could have been said formally. No one cares about your feelings, but they will remember your words,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)